Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:53 AM

Steven Spielberg turns 75: a look back(35 images)

Oscar-winning director, producer and writer Steven Spielberg, known for the films "Saving Private Ryan," "Jaws," "Indiana Jones," "E.T.," "Jurassic Park," and "Schindler's List," turns 75 on December 18, 2021. Most recently he worked on the 2021 remake of "West Side Story" of the same title. Here's a look back at his life through the years.

Steven Spielberg received 11 Oscar Award nominations, which included Best Director and Best Picture for "Saving Private Ryan," at the Oscar Award nominations in Los Angeles on February 9, 1999. The box-office dominating film was added to the National Film Registry in 2014. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Spielberg (L) receives the Department of Defense Public Service Award from Secretary of Defense William Cohen at a ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on August 11, 1999. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI
Spielberg arrives at the premiere of "American Beauty" in Los Angeles on September 8, 1999. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Spielberg won the GQ's magazine "Men of the Year" award for Film Director in New York City on October 21, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
