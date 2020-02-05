Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 6, 2020 at 9:43 AM
Stars walk runway for Red Dress fashion show
(21 images)
Celebrities
walked the runway
for the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Wednesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild prepare backstage for the Go Red For Women
Red Dress Collection
2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Red Dress Collection show kicks off New York Fashion Week with an aim of
raising awareness of cardiovascular disease
in women. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Meghan Trainor opened the show with "Blink" and "Me Too." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shania Twain closed her set with "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Life's About to Get Good," "Any Man of Mine" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Celebrities wait to walk on the runway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Host Tamron Hall said, "We're here tonight to shine a light not only on women's heart health but gender disparities in research, health care, medicine, STEM careers and much more." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress and singer Ali Stroker waves at the audience on the runway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
