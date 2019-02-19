Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 at 9:16 AM
Stars pop in pink on Oscars red carpet
(11 images)
The color pink was a hot trend among Oscars attendees for 2019. Several stars, including Angela Bassett, Kacey Musgraves, Maya Rudolph -- and Jason Momoa, wore various shades to the Academy Awards on Sunday.
Angela Bassett of "Black Panther" wears a bright pink one-shouldered Reem Acra gown. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Permalink
Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives in a tiered tulle Giambattista Valli with a silver bow belt. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Permalink
Gemma Chan of "Crazy Rich Asians" wears voluminous Valentino gown with pockets. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Permalink
Maya Rudolph of "Big Mouth" arrives in a floral-print gown featuring a cape. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Permalink
Jason Momoa (L) of "Aquaman" and his wife, Lisa Bonet, of "Ray Donovan" wear Fendi. Momoa rocks a custom Karl Lagerfeld suit. The iconic designer
died last week.
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Permalink
Helen Mirren of "The Queen" wears a layered florescent pink dress with accordion pleats. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Permalink
Awkwafina of "Crazy Rich Asians" sports a Dsquared2 suit and a bag that doubled as a
flask
, which she stocked with tequila. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
