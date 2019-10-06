Sections
Updated: Oct. 7, 2019 at 8:28 AM
Stars of 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'The Report' attend BFI London Film Festival
The stars of "The Report" and "Jojo Rabbit' attend the premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
Actor/director Taika Waititi attends the premiere of "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Actress Thomasin McKenzie attends the premiere of "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Actor Alfie Allen attends the premiere of "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Actor Adam Driver attends the premiere of "The Report." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Actress Annette Bening attends the premiere of "The Report." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Actress Laura Dern (R) and director Noah Baumbach attend the premiere of "The Report." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Actress Gillian Anderson attends the premiere of "The Report." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
