Stars get silly on the red carpet (44 images)

Celebrities strike unusual poses on the red carpet during award season.
Updated: July 20, 2018 at 9:33 AM
Cast member Joey Bragg attends the premiere of Netflix's "Father of the Year" in Los Angeles on July 19, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rico Rodriguez (L) and his sister Raini Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif. on July 19, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Fitness personality Denise Austin (L) and daughter Katie Austin attend the 26th annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actor Terry Crews attends the 18th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24, 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Rapper Blac Youngsta attends the 18th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24, 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Shari Belafonte attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 13, 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Dancer Allison Holker and her son Maddox Laurel Boss attend the premiere of "Incredibles 2" in Los Angeles on June 5, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
