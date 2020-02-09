Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Dairy farms
'Parasite'
Trump budget
Naval academy death
Brad Pitt
Iran missile
Solar Orbiter
Eminem
Coronavirus
Spike Lee
Isaiah Thomas
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM
Stars attend the 2020 Oscars after party
(20 images)
Oscar nominees and celebrities arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. See
the winners
here.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Billy Porter arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Charlize Theron of "Bombshell." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Renee Zellweger holds up her Best Actress Oscar for her role in "Judy." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Scarlett Johansson of "Marriage Story" (L) looks at Colin Jost as they arrive. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Gal Gadot of "Wonder Woman." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director and writer Taika Waititi (L) holds up his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay as he gets photobombed. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Greta Gerwig (L) and Noah Baumbach. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
'Parasite' wins Best Picture, Best Director at 2020 Oscars
Naval academy: Midshipman dies during physical test
NASA, Europe space agency launch Solar Orbiter mission
Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at the Oscars
Coronavirus deaths top 900 after deadliest day yet
Latest News
Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle expecting first child together
Xerox increases bid for HP to $34 billion
Laura Dern, Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron bring moms to Oscars
Influential Palestinian cleric Raed Salah sentenced to prison
Jazz's Bogdan Bogdanovic beats Rockets with trey at buzzer
Back to Article
/