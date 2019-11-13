Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 14, 2019 at 9:17 AM
Stars attend 'The Mandalorian' premiere in LA
(26 images)
The cast arrives for the premiere of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday.
Pedro Pascal. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Director and actress Bryce Dallas Howard. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Ming-Na Wen. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Director Deborah Chow. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Andre Meadows. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Seth Green. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
