Stars attend Puma x Balmain x Cara Delevingne launch party (26 images)

Amber Heard, Bella Thorne and other stars arrive for the Puma x Balmain x Cara Delevingne launch party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 21, 2019. The event celebrates the launch of the fashion collection collaboration of Delevingne and the two brands.