Former Secretary of State Colin Powell honored at funeral at Washington National Cathedral
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM
Stars attend 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' premiere in NYC
Cast and crew attend the premiere of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" at the Scholastic Inc. head quarters in New York City on November 4, 2021. Here's a look at the "big red" carpet.
Cast member Darby Camp poses on the red carpet at the premiere of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" in New York City on Thursday. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
A giant window poster of Clifford is seen on the windows of Scholastic Inc. headquarters at the premiere. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Cast member Jack Whitehall. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Cast member Tony Hale. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
