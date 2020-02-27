Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 28, 2020 at 12:36 PM
Stars attend 'An Unforgettable Evening' cancer fundraiser
(13 images)
Celebrities attend "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday.
Actress Renee Zellweger received the Courage Award at the event. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hotel heiress Paris Hilton. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hotel heiress Nicky Hilton. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Rita Wilson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Cara Santana of "Who's Stalking Me?" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Musicians and brothers, left to right, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Model Camila Alves McConaughey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
