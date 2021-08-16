Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM
Stars arrive at the 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey
(38 images)
Nominees and performers arrive on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday.
Nominee Lizzo arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nominee Lil Nas X . Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose´ of Blackpink. The popular K-pop group will perform at the show. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nominee Taylor Swift. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement