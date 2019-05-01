Stage stars celebrate Tony Award nominations(37 images)
Tony Award nominees, including Jeff Daniels, Bob Mackie and Judith Light, walk the red carpet at the media event for the awards on May 1, 2019 in New York City. The shows Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsiewere nominated for the Best New Musical. Winners will be announced June 9.
Andre De Shields (L) is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for "Hadestown" and Lilli Cooper is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for "Tootsie." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Author Jez Butterworth is nominated for Best Play for "The Ferryman" and Laura Donnelly is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "The Ferryman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI