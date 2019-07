Stadium Goods: The Ultimate Sneaker Collection preview at Sotheby's (11 images)

Collectable sneakers are auctioned off at "Stadium Goods: The Ultimate Sneaker Collection" at Sotheby's in New York City on Monday. Of the 100 lots up for auction, 99 were acquired in a private sale. The remaining shoe, the 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat "Moon Shoe," remains open for bidding until July 23 at 2 p.m.