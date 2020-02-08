Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM
Spirit Awards blue carpet
(72 images)
The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on Saturday celebrated excellence in low-budget, art-house movies. The Farewell, Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse were the big winners at the gala.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. Adam Sandler won Best Actor for Uncut Gems. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ronald Bronstein, Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. The contingent represented Uncut Gems. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang directed The Farewell, which won Best Picture. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. Dafoe won Best Supporting Actor for The Lighthouse. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lauren Spencer attends the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
(L-R) Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
(L-R) Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Jupeand Chriss Leggett attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Scientists log Antarctica's hottest temperature on record
On This Day: McCarthy warns of communists in State Department
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813 worldwide, equaling SARS
'Wild Wild West' actor Robert Conrad dead at 84
'Farewell,' 'Uncut Gems,' 'Lighthouse' shine at Independent Spirit Awards
Latest News
RuPaul gives Pete Davidson a drag makeover on 'SNL'
Pyeongchang looks to recapture spirit of the 'Peace Olympics''
Three NYPD officers shot within 12 hours, suspect in custody
Two U.S. soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
'Wild Wild West' actor Robert Conrad dead at 84
Back to Article
/