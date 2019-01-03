Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Earthquake app
China advisory
National debt
Herb Kelleher
Nancy Pelosi
Snackbot
Comfort women
Cargo loss
Hasan Minhaj
Missing yacht
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 at 8:52 AM
Spike Lee, Rami Malek honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala
(23 images)
Actors and directors attend the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif., on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Director Spike Lee of "BlacKkKlansman" (L) and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive on the red carpet. Lee won the Career Achievement Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rami Malek (L) of "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Christian Slater of "Mr. Robot" attend the festival. Malek won the Breakthrough Performance Award. Malek also stars in "Mr. Robot." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Melissa McCarthy of "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" won the Spotlight Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Linda Cardellini of "A Simple Favor." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bradley Cooper of "A Star is Born" won the Director of the Year Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Emily Blunt of "Mary Poppins Returns" arrives. Blunt and the cast won the Ensemble Performance Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Emma Stone of "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Man held after 3 children, woman found shot in Texas
Former cartel member details bribes, trafficking to 'El Chapo' jurors
Democratic-led House approves bills to end federal shutdown
Two deputies to be charged after drownings during Hurricane Florence
Teen sailor's abandoned yacht found floating eight years later
Latest News
Credit Suisse bankers arrested in $2B 'tuna bond' scam
NAACP Image Awards to air live on March 30 through TV One
Forest soundscapes could aid biodiversity studies and conservation
Thailand hit by Tropical Storm Pabuk, most powerful storm in 30 years
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga join list of Golden Globe presenters
Back to Article
/