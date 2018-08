Spike Lee, Dave Chappelle attend 'BlacKkKlansman' premiere (15 images)

The cast of "BlacKkKlansman" attends the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday. The story follows Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, who successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UP