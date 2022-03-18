Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM
Sotheby's Asia Week auctions preview in NYC
Sotheby's Asia Week will feature four auctions highlighted by rare Chinese archaic bronzes, jades, ceramics and more. Here are photos from the media preview on Thursday.
Manjit Bawa's "Untitled (Sohni)" is on display at the media preview for Sotheby's Asia Week New York auctions in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Items are on display at the media preview include rare Chinese archaic bronzes, jades, ceramics and more. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An extremely rare pair of polychrome limestone figures of bodhisattvas, Tang dynasty, is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A carved cinnabar lacquer "hibiscus" dish, Yuan / Early Ming dynasty, 14th century. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
