Updated: July 8, 2022 at 7:06 AM

Sophia Bush turns 40: a look back(26 images)

American actress Sophia Bush, known for "One Tree Hill," "John Tucker Must Die" and "The Incredibles," turns 40 on July 8, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

"One Tree Hill" cast member Sophia Bush signs copies of the show's soundtrack CD and performs for the crowd at FYE in New York City on January 25, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Actors Chad Michael Murray (L) and his wife Bush arrive in New York City at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere for his new film "House of Wax," which co-stars Paris Hilton and is a remake of the 1953 film, on April 30, 2005. The pair split later that year. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Bush arrives at the taping of the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award gala honoring Al Pacino in Los Angeles on June 7, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bush appears backstage with the Choice Movie Actress in a Comedy award she received for her work in "John Tucker Must Die" at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 26, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
