Sid and Marty Krofft receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA (5 images)

Puppeteers/producers Sid and Marty Krofft were honored with the 2,687th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Their hit shows include "H.R. Pufnstuf," “Sigmund & the Sea Monsters,” “The Bugaloos,” “Land Of The Lost.”