Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Trump-Putin
Dems debate
Moon movies
Fireworks recall
Stonewall 50th
World Cup
Diamond teleport
Noah Tomlin
Opioids report
Pot jobs
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 28, 2019 at 6:53 PM
Sheryl Crow, Lauryn Hill perform at 2019 Glastonbury Festival
(6 images)
Musicians across genres performed at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England, on June 26-30. The five-day festival includes concerts, comedy, theater and cabaret.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Sheryl Crow performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset on June 28, 2019. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sheryl Crow performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset on June 28, 2019. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lauryn Hill performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset on June 28, 2019. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lauryn Hill performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset on June 28, 2019. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer George Ezra performs on the Pyramid Stage on June 28, 2019. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A festival-goer dances near the Pyramid Stage on June 28, 2019. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
New York City marks 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots
Trump quips to Putin at G20: 'Don't meddle in the election'
Women's World Cup soccer: Megan Rapinoe leads USA over France
2 dead after plane crashes into North Carolina home
FDA names 16 dog food brands most linked to cases of heart failure
Latest News
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring dies at 91
New Orleans Saints DT David Onyemata suspended one game
Kawhi Leonard requests meeting with Lakers' Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson
Ethics committee to probe Rep. Matt Gaetz tweet about Michael Cohen
Minnesota, Nebraska to receive federal funding for opioid treatment
Back to Article
/