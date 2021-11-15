Golden Globe-winning actress Shailene Woodley, known for her roles in "Big Little Lies," the "Divergent" franchise, "The Fault in our Stars," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," turns 30 on November 15, 2021. Here's a look back at her life through the years.
Cast member Shailene Woodley attends a photo call for "The Descendants" at BFI London Film Festival in London on October 20, 2011. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Cast members Woodley (L) and George Clooney attend the premiere of "The Descendants" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 15, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI