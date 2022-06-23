Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM
Selma Blair turns 50: a look back
Actress Selma Blair, known for "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde" and "Hellboy,"
turns 50
on June 23, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Selma Blair poses for pictures at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the New York City Public Library on June 7, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Blair (L) and Johnny Knoxville pose for photographers on the red carpet before the Toronto International Film Festival screening of "A Dirty Shame" at the Elgin Theater in Toronto, on September 12, 2004. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Blair poses for pictures at the premiere of "A Dirty Shame" at the Union Square Theater in New York City on September 21, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Blair, who stars in "Pretty Persuasion," arrives for the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 9, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
