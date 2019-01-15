Award-winning singer and actress Selena Gomez is slated to release new music on Jan. 10, 2020, for the first time since 2015, but the star has been busy with TV shows and films, as well as working with WE Day, a youth empowerment program. She also was healing from kidney transplant surgery.
Gomez (R) and her sister Grace Teefey attend the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" premiere at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 7, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gomez arrives on the red carpet at "The Dead Don't Die" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019, in New York City. In a press conference for the film, Gomez called social media a dangerous influence in society. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gomez speaks onstage during WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on April 25, 2019. WE Day, billed as the world's largest youth empowerment event, brought together 16,000 California students for a day of live musical performances and stories of leadership and change. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI