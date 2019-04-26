Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 26, 2019 at 12:04 PM
Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas support WE Day
(9 images)
Musical guests and speakers participate during WE Day California in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday. WE Charity, formerly known as Free The Children, is a worldwide development charity and youth empowerment movement founded in 1995.
Actress and singer Selena Gomez speaks onstage. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Neil Patrick Harris (L) and singer Joe Jonas speak onstage. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Meghan Trainor performs onstage. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Model Naomi Campbell speaks onstage. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Skai Jackson of "Jessie" speaks onstage. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fashion blogger Aimee Song speaks onstage. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Harris of "How I Met Your Mother" hosts. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
