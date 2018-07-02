The cast of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and families of Hollywood attend the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Saturday. The story follows Mavis as she surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. Photos by Patrick Rideaux/UPI
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.
With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day, continually updated - a one-stop site for U.S. and world news, as well as entertainment, trends, science, health and stunning photography. UPI also provides insightful reports on key topics of geopolitical importance, including energy and security.