Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg attend 'Hotel Transylvania 3' premiere (19 images)

The cast of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and families of Hollywood attend the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Saturday. The story follows Mavis as she surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. Photos by Patrick Rideaux/UPI
Updated: July 2, 2018 at 10:04 AM
Selena Gomez voices Mavis in the film.
Andy Samberg voices Johnny in the film.
Kathryn Hahn (R) and daughter Mae Sandler attend the premiere. Hahn voices Ericka Van Helsing in the film.
Molly Shannon (L) and daughter Stella Shannon Chesnut attend the premiere. Molly Shannon voices Wanda in the film.
David Spade (C) with mother Judith M. Spade (L) and daughter Harper Spade attend the premiere. David Space voices Griffin in the film.
Director Genndy Tartakovsky.
Model Amber Rose and son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz attend the premiere.
