Scenes from 'The Nutcracker/Cracked' in NYC (10 images)

Choreographer Keith Michael of The New York Theatre Ballet and choreographer and founder David Parker of The Bang Group are presenting a live presentation of "The Nutcracker/Cracked" at Art on Site in New York City. Many of the traditional live holiday shows are restricted this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This show is limiting the audience and following safety guidelines. Here's a look at a recent dress rehearsal from UPI photographer John Angelillo.