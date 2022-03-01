RiseNY is a gallery that explores the history and culture of New York City with a unique feature: a ride that suspends guests off the ground and shows skyline views on a 180-degree 40-foot screen. It opens tomorrow.
The legs of riders dangle off of a flying theater ride that pitches, dips and rises while showing views of NYC landmarks at a press preview for RiseNY in Times Square in New York City on March 1, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The set of a late night TV show is on display. NYC is home to several light night shows such as "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Saturday Night Live." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI