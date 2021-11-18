Scarlett Johansson honored at American Cinematheque Awards in LA(10 images)
Two-time Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with the annual American Cinematheque Award for her significant contribution to the art and industry of filmmaking at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday. Here's a look at the red carpet.
Honoree Scarlett Johansson attends the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI