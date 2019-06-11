Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 11, 2019 at 9:20 AM
Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp attend 'Shaft' premiere
(24 images)
The cast of "Shaft" attend the premiere of the film on Monday in New York City. The film is a sequel to the movie of the same name that was released in 2000.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast members, from left to right, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp and Richard Roundtree arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Samuel L. Jackson (L) and wife LaTanya Richardson of "U.S. Marshals" arrive on the red carpet. Jackson plays John Shaft II in the film. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Alexandra Shipp. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Regina Hall. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Richard Roundtree (L) and Jessie T. Usher arrive on the red carpet. Roundtree plays John Shaft and Usher plays John Shaft Jr. I in the film. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Luna Lauren Velez plays Bennie in the film. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tashiana Washington plays Sugar in the film. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
