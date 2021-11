Field speaks as Kim Phuc, advocate for victims of war and young woman pictured in the 1972 Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a Vietnamese girl running down the street being burned by napalm, and Leslie Jayne Seymour (L), editor-in-chief of Marie Claire, listen during a press conference to unveil the "The Women and Children in Armed Conflict Protection Act 2003," on May 6, 2003, on Capitol Hill. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI