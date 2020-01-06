SAG award statuettes created at California foundry (8 images)
Metal workers at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank,Calif., prepare bronze statuettes on January 7, 2020, for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards. The awards will be presented January 19.
Finished statuettes for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards are on display at the American Fine Arts Foundry. Each statuette carries a serial number engraved at its base. Over 1,000 statuettes have been awarded since the award was first presented in 1995. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI