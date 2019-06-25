Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 25, 2019 at 8:11 AM
Russell Crowe, Sienna Miller attend 'The Loudest Voice' premiere
(14 images)
The cast of "The Loudest Voice" attends the premiere of the series on Monday in New York City. The series centers around the founder of Fox News, Roger Ailes. Ailes died in 2017.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Russell Crowe plays Roger Ailes in the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast members from left to right, Sienna Miller, Naomi Watts and Annabelle Wallis arrive on the red carpet. Miller plays Beth Ailes, Watts plays Gretchen Carlson and Wallis plays Laurie Luhn in the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Watts (L) hugs television commentator Gretchen Carlson of "Fox & Friends" on the red carpet. Watts plays her in the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dennis Staroselsky plays Brian Kilmeade in the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fran Kranz plays Gabe Sherman in the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jenna Leigh Green plays Irena Briganti in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Former vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign Huma Abedin. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
