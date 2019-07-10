Sections
Happening Now
Watch live: U.S. women's soccer team celebrates World Cup title in NYC parade
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 10, 2019 at 9:30 AM
Royal Danish Ballet rehearses for 'The Bournonville Legacy'
(11 images)
The Royal Danish Ballet performs excerpts from "The Bournonville Legacy" at a dress rehearsal before opening night at the Joyce Theater on Tuesday in New York City.
Dancers with the Royal Danish Ballet perform a scene. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
August Bournonville was a famed Danish
choreographer
of the nineteenth century whose work still lives on today. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Danish dancers will perform excerpts from three of Bournonville's ballets, “Napoli,” “The Kermesse in Bruges,” and “La Sylphide” in the show. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Royal Danish Ballet is one of the oldest ballet companies in the world as it was founded in 1748. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The dances are set in locations like Naples and Bruges, but still keep Danish folk themes like fairies and trolls. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Astrid Elbo (R) and fellow dancers leap in the rehearsal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bournonville's ballets were often inspired from his travels, with "Napoli" and "Bruges" both coming to fruition after trips. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
