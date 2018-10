Comedian Roseanne Barr, a double winner at Sunday night's 16th annual People's Choice Awards, poses on March 11, 1990. Barr was named Favorite Female TV Performer and Favorite All Around Female Entertainer. Barr plays Roseanne Conner on "Roseanne." In March 2018, "Roseanne" came back for a successful 10th season on ABC and was a go for an 11th season, but was canceled after Barr posted a series of racist tweets. The network created a spinoff of the series, titled "The Connors," without Barr. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI