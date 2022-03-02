Trending
Updated: March 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz attend 'The Batman' premiere in NYC(9 images)

"The Batman" stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Jayme Lawson attend the film's world premiere at Josie Robertson Plaza in Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday.

Robert Pattinson (L), who plays Bruce Wayne, and Zoe Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, "The Batman" stars John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Pattinson, Kravitz, Andy Serkis, and Jayme Lawson arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kravitz wears a cat-themed gown at the premiere. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
