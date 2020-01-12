Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 13, 2020 at 1:29 PM
Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez attend 'Dolittle' premiere
(10 images)
The cast and crew attend the premiere of "Dolittle" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Cast member Robert Downey Jr. stars as Dr. John Dolittle, who can talk to animals. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
Downey and his wife, producer Susan Downey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Selena Gomez voices as Betsy in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
Gomez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Rami Malek voices as Chee-Chee in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member John Cena, who voices Yoshi in the film (R) and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Harry Collett stars as Tommy Stubbins in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
