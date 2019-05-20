Sections
Updated: May 20, 2019 at 8:42 AM
Rita Moreno, 'Pose' cast attend Peabody Awards in New York City
Nominees,
winners
attend the 78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani, Wall Street on Saturday in New York City.
Rita Moreno
wins
the Peabody Career Achievement Award. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
"Pose" creators and cast, left to right, Janet Mock, Dominique Jackson, Our Lady J, Mj Rodriguez, Alexis Martin Woodall Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Brad Simpson, Indya Moore, and Billy Porter. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
"Good Place" stars, left to right, Michael Schur, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and William Jackson Harper. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
Ronan Farrow hosts the awards. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
Lee Morris (L) and Gina Mingacci. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
Left to right, Sherrie Westin, Jeffrey Dunn, Steve Youngwood, Brown Johnson and Benjamin Lehmann. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
Aliaume Leroy (L) and Daniel Adamson. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
