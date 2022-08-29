Trending
Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:08 AM

Richard Gere turns 73: a look back(38 images)

Actor Richard Gere, known for "Pretty Woman," "Chicago" and "An Officer and a Gentleman," turns 73 on Wednesday. Here's a look back at his career through the years.

Richard Gere with the Leadership Award at the 28th Amnesty International USA's Media Spotlight Awards in New York City on September 29, 1998. Gere got his start in Hollywood with roles in 1977's "Looking for Mr. Goodbar" and in 1978's "Days of Heaven." Photo by Ralph Ginzburg/UPI
Gere holds up his hands after placing them in wet cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 26, 1999. Gere starred in "Runaway Bride" with Julia Roberts that same year, the duo's second romantic comedy following "Pretty Woman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gere (R) and his wife, Carey Lowell (C), and her daughter, Hannah, arrive for the premiere of "Runaway Bride" in Los Angeles on July 25 1999. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gere (L), a practicing Buddhist, borrows the Dalai Lama's (R) body microphone to introduce him during a press conference on August 12 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
