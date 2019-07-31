Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 1, 2019 at 7:21 AM
Renee Zellweger, Ali Wong attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet
(14 images)
Celebrities attend the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Actress Renee Zellweger. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Ali Wong. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Eva Longoria. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Beanie Feldstein. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actors Jamie Bell (L) and Taron Egerton. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Talk show host and actor James Corden. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
