Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 at 10:34 PM
Regina King, Ruth E. Carter win at the Oscars
Winners at the Academy Awards pose with their Oscars backstage during the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Regina King, winner of the award for Actress in a Supporting Role for "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ruth E. Carter, winner of the award for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, producers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill, winners of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "Free Solo." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jay Hart (L) and Hannah Beachler, winners of the award for Best Production Design for "Black Panther." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nina Hartstone (L) and John Warhurst, winners of the award for Best Sound Editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, winners of the award for Best Sound Mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
John Ottman, winner of the award for Best Film Editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
