Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 18, 2018 at 8:05 AM
Rachel Brosnahan, Claire Foy take home top awards at the Emmys
(20 images)
The winners appear backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Alex Borstein, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
From left to right, Sheila R. Lawrence, Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, winners of the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Claire Foy, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Matthew Rhys, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Americans." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Joel Fields (L) and Joe Weisberg, winners of the award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "The Americans." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Regina King, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Seven Seconds." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
