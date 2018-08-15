Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin through the years(18 images)
Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin died in Detroit on August 16, 2018 at age 76. Her songs "Respect" and "Chain of Fools" topped the charts in the 1960s. Among her many achievements were 20 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, a Golden Globe, two MTV Video Music Awards and three NAACP Image Awards.
Stevie Wonder gives Franklin a kiss as they arrive to participate in a news conference about pregame entertainment and the national anthem for Super Bowl XL on February 2, 2006, in Detroit. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI