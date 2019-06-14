Preview: The David Gilmour Guitar Collection (11 images)

Christie's New York is unveiled the entire auction contents of the personal guitar collection of rock 'n' roll legend David Gilmour, guitarist, singer and songwriter of Pink Floyd in New York City on Friday. Auction highlights include the legendary black Stratocaster and a white Fender Stratocaster with the serial number #0001; each with an auction estimate of $100,000-150,000.