Preview: Tale of Genji Japanese exhibit at the Met (11 images)

Art pieces from an international exhibition focusing on the artistic tradition inspired by "The Tale of Genji" are on display at a media preview at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City on March 4, 2019. The exhibit will go on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art beginning Tuesday. Bringing together more than 120 works of art from 32 public and private collections in Japan and the United States, including many national treasures being shown outside Japan for the first time.