Preview: Tale of Genji Japanese exhibit at the Met(11 images)
Art pieces from an international exhibition focusing on the artistic tradition inspired by "The Tale of Genji" are on display at a media preview at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City on March 4, 2019. The exhibit will go on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art beginning Tuesday. Bringing together more than 120 works of art from 32 public and private collections in Japan and the United States, including many national treasures being shown outside Japan for the first time.
A Shell Game (Kaiawase) Set,18th century is on display. The shell game was a popular matching game in the Edo period. Scenes from the "Tale of Genji" were painted inside the shells. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Legend has it that author and noblewoman Murasaki Shikibu began writing "The Tale of Genji" during a visit to a Buddhist temple southeast of Kyoto called Ishiyamadera. Several items at the altar in this gallery are from this temple. The story followed the son of an emperor referred to as the "radiant Genji" who is demoted to be a commoner. He goes on to have relations with several women who could potentially revive his imperial lineage. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI