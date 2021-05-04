Preview: Sotheby's '20th and 21st Century Art' auctions(13 images)
Christie's New York auction house is set to auction off notable art from the 20th and 21st centuries on May 11, 2021, including a rare Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, "In This Case." Here's a preview of the pieces that will be on auction.
"In This Case" by Jean-Michel Basquiat is on display at a preview of the inaugural 20th and 21st century evening sales at Christie's New York galleries in New York City, on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers prepare to put "Le Bassin aux nympheas" by Claude Monet on display at a preview for Sotheby's May evening auctions of Impressionist & Modern Art and Contemporary Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI