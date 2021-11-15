Preview: 'Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll' at Julien's Auctions in NYC(10 images)
UPI photographer John Angelillo attended the press preview of Julien's Auctions' Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll collection at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on November 15, 2021. Here's a look at the collection including Eric Clapton’s “Derek and The Dominos” guitar, Robert Plant’s handwritten “Kashmir” lyrics and Elvis Presley's Fred Segal leather jacket, and many others.
Eric Clapton's "Derek and the Dominos" 1968 Martin D-45 guitar is on display at Julien's Auctions' "Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll" press preview at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI