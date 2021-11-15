UPI photographer John Angelillo attended the press preview of Julien's Auctions' Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll collection at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on November 15, 2021. Here's a look at the collection including Eric Clapton’s “Derek and The Dominos” guitar, Robert Plant’s handwritten “Kashmir” lyrics and Elvis Presley's Fred Segal leather jacket, and many others.