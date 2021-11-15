Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:08 AM

Preview: 'Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll' at Julien's Auctions in NYC(10 images)

UPI photographer John Angelillo attended the press preview of Julien's Auctions' Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll collection at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on November 15, 2021. Here's a look at the collection including Eric Clapton’s “Derek and The Dominos” guitar, Robert Plant’s handwritten “Kashmir” lyrics and Elvis Presley's Fred Segal leather jacket, and many others.

Eric Clapton's "Derek and the Dominos" 1968 Martin D-45 guitar is on display at Julien's Auctions' "Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll" press preview at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Items of rock 'n' roll legends are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Quiet Riot's "Metal Health" original album cover mask created by Stan Watts. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
A silk aqua-blue cocktail dress worn by Katy Perry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement