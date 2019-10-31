Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Truck robbery
Fitbit
Lottery
Wildfires
Deep sleep
Subway farm
Plane crash
J.D. Scott
Saoirse Kennedy Hill
Rory McIlroy
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 1, 2019 at 8:26 PM
Preview: Christie's unveils new auction lots for 20th Century Week
(10 images)
Christie's auction house gives a media preview of its 20th Century Week offerings at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on November 1, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Visitors view "Being the True Account of the Life of The Negress" by Kara Walker during a press preview for Christie's 20th Century Week sale. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A cameraman takes footage of "Hurting the Word Radio #2" by Ed Ruscha. The week of auctions begins November 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Red Curve VII" by Ellsworth Kelly. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Unique 'Hippopotame I' Bathtub" by Francois-Xavier Lalanne. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Campbell's Tomato Juice Box" by Andy Warhol. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Mickey Mouse" by Wayne Thiebaud. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Tete d'arlequin" by Pablo Picasso. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
FBI hopes video will identify 3 who robbed armored truck in Denver
Judges weigh legality of Trump efforts to block impeachment testimony
4 dead after shooting at Northern California Halloween party
U.S. economy adds 128,000 jobs in October, Labor Dept. says
Affordable Care Act enrollment opens with some lower rates, new options
Latest News
Warriors' Stephen Curry out at least three months after hand surgery
New York Mets to hire Carlos Beltran as manager
Trump hints at plans to name Wolf new acting head of Department of Homeland Security
Saoirse Kennedy Hill died of overdose; had drugs, alcohol in system
Seattle Seahawks claim former Patriots WR Josh Gordon off waivers
Back to Article
/