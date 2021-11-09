Preview: Christie's '20th and 21st Century' evening sale auctions on display(11 images)
Christie's auction house is set to auction off notable art from the 20th and 21st Centuries, including Vincent van Gogh's "Mueles de Blé," in their upcoming evening sale, opening on November 9, 2021. Here's a look at the pieces.
"Mueles de Blé" by Vincent van Gogh is on display at a press preview for Christie's "The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism" evening sale at Christie's auction house in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI