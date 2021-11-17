UPI photographer John Angelillo attended a preview of "The Butterfly Conservatory: Tropical Butterflies Alive in Winter" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on November 18, 2021. The Butterfly Conservatory houses up to 500 iridescent butterflies that flutter among visitors in a 1,200-square-foot vivarium filled with lush foliage and blooming tropical flowers. The Butterfly Conservatory opens to the public on Saturday, November 20, and runs through Monday, May 30, 2022.