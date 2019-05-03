Sections
Updated: May 3, 2019 at 4:13 PM
Preview: Art for auction at Christie's 20th Century Week
(9 images)
Christie's auction house gives a media preview of it's 20th Century Week offerings at Rockefeller Plaza on May 3, 2019, in New York City. Six auctions will feature works from
Van Gogh to Koons
.
"Rabbit" by Jeff Koons, made with stainless steel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Spider" by Louise Bourgeois. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sheep sculptures by FranĂ§ois-Xavier and Claude Lalanne are measured before being put on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Kiss III," 1962, by Roy Lichtenstein. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Buffalo II," oil and silkscreen ink on canvas, 1964, by Robert Rauschenberg. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"TĂȘte," made of limestone carved circa 1911-12, by Amedeo Modigliani. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Double Elvis [Ferus Type]," silkscreen ink and silver paint on linen, 1963, by Andy Warhol. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
